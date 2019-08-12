Delhi: Om Birla meets Pranab Mukherjee at his residence

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday called on former President Pranab Mukherjee at his residence here.

"It was a great honour for me to receive the Speaker Om Birla at my house. I knew him when he was MP. I was also in Lok Sabha, but I did not have the privilege of having an interaction with him," Pranab Mukherjee told ANI.

"I greatly appreciate the Speaker (Om Birla) for taking the trouble of coming and I must congratulate him for the smooth and efficient conduct of sessions of Parliament where every member got the opportunity to express their views," he added.

Mukherjee was honoured with the Bharat Ratna by President Ram Nath Kovind last week. (ANI)

