Delhi people don't support BJP: Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Jan 28 (ANI): As the assembly elections are nearing in Delhi, the verbal spat between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reached its peak.

While addressing a rally on Tuesday in Gokulpuri, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the opposition BJP is calling people from outside to show their support base as they failed to find any from Delhi.

"BJP had said that they will bring 200 of their MPs, 70 union ministers, 11 BJP Chief Ministers to the people of Delhi. People of Delhi did not support them. Now they are bringing people from the outside. They are bringing them to defeat the people of Delhi," CM Kejriwal said.

The voting for Delhi Assembly elections will take place on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

In 2015 assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party had registered a landslide victory by winning 67 out of a total of 70 seats in the national capital. (ANI)

