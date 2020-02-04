Delhi people still waiting for Wi-Fi: Nadda attacks Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Feb 4 (ANI): With a few days ahead of Delhi assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Tuesday accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of not fulling his promise of developing infrastructure in the national capital.

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had promised the people of Delhi to install 15 lakh CCTV cameras and set up wi-fi across the capital. Till date, people are waiting for these cameras and wi-fi signals," he said while addressing a public event here.

Election to the 70-member assembly in Delhi will be held on February 8, while the results will be declared on February 11. (ANI)