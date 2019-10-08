Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending Dussehara celebrations in Dwarka, New Delhi on Tuesday.
Delhi: PM Modi attends Dussehra celebrations

ANI | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 18:08 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended Dussehra celebrations at Delhi's Dwarka sector 10 and witnessed the Ram Leela ahead of ritualistic burning of demon king Ravan's effigy.
Upon his arrival at the festival venue, the Prime Minister was received by Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari and West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh.

The Prime Minister was welcomed by the organisers by presenting him a copy of holy book Ramcharitmanas and a set of bow and arrow.
Prime Minister Modi also witnessed a short performance of Ram Leela culminating in the death of Ravan on the hands of Lord Ram.
Earlier in the day, he extended his greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.
"Greetings on the auspicious occasion of #VijayaDashami," Prime Minister Modi tweeted alongside a video showcasing his past visits to Dussehra events.
The festival of Dussehra marks the end of nine-day-long Navaratri celebration. As per Hindu mythology, this is the day when Lord Ram killed demon King Ravana after a long battle.
The day is celebrated with enthusiasm and vigour throughout the country in different ways but burning effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad along with fireworks remains the most prominent form of celebration in the northern part of the country.
In South India, Mysore's Dussehra is known for its grandeur, where thousands throng the city palace to witness the procession and take part in festivities. (ANI)

