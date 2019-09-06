Shehla Rashid (File Photo)
Shehla Rashid (File Photo)

Delhi Police books Shehla Rashid under sedition charges

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 14:15 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Delhi Police Special Cell has registered an FIR against activist Shehla Rashid under sedition charges on a criminal complaint by filed by a Supreme Court lawyer.
The FIR was registered on September 3 under Sections 124A, 153A, 153, 504 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
"Her tweets are completely false. She didn't give any evidence and named anyone... At that time, international media had quoted her tweets which had impacted India's image. I am satisfied that Delhi Police has registered this case. They will soon arrest her because the charges included in the FIR are serious," Alakh Alok Srivastav, the lawyer, told media here.
In his complaint, the lawyer sought the arrest of Rashid for allegedly spreading fake news against the Army and Government of India.
The complaint states that Rashid is deliberately and intentionally spreading the aforesaid 'fake news' with the intention to 'incite violence in the country'.
It says that she is doing so to "malign the image of our revered Indian Army nationally as well as internationally."
It further mentions that Rashid is trying to create unrest in Jammu and Kashmir and trying to promote disharmony, enmity, hatred and ill-will between different groups.
In a series of tweets, Rashid had said, "People are saying that Jammu and Kashmir Police has no authority on law and order situation. They have been rendered powerless. Everything is in the hands of paramilitary forces. One SHO was transferred on complaint of a CRPF man. SHOs carrying batons. Service revolvers can't be seen on them."
The Army had rejected Rashid's allegations regarding situation in Jammu and Kashmir and termed them "baseless". (ANI)

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:32 IST

B Bala Bhaskar appointed next Indian Ambassador to Norway

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Senior diplomat B Bala Bhaskar was on Friday appointed as the next Indian Ambassador to Norway.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:29 IST

IIT Bombay students thrilled about Chandrayaan-2 landing

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): As India and the world awaits the soft-landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the lunar surface on Saturday, students from Aerospace Engineering Department of IIT Bombay are thrilled about the event.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:27 IST

Chandrayaan 2 is indigenous mission, milestone: Ex-ISRO scientist

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Chandrayaan 2 is an independent and indigenous mission as all technologies were created by Indian scientists, former ISRO scientist Ravi Gupta said on Friday said and noted that landing on the moon will be a historic achievement.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:22 IST

After two-year struggle, Odisha conjoined twins to return home

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): The twins, whose conjoined heads were separated here at the All India Institute of Medical Science, will move for their hometown in Odisha today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:14 IST

Delhi Police arrests rape accused from Jharkhand

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): A team of Delhi Police has arrested one man, who is accused of rape and criminal intimidation, from Giridih district of Jharkhand.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:11 IST

Another IAS officer quits service

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): In yet another high-profile resignation by a bureaucrat, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner S Sasikanth Senthil on Friday quit the civil service saying "it is unethical for him to continue when fundamental building blocks of democracy are being com

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:08 IST

Telangana: Two groups of TDP clashed with each other

Warangal (Telangana) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Two groups of N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Friday got indulged in a brawl at the party office located in Hanamkonda town of Warangal district.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:07 IST

Union Minister Reddy to flag-off Porbandar to Delhi cycle...

New Delhi [India], Sep 6 (ANI): To mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a 2000 kilometre long cycle expedition will be flagged off by Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy from Chowpatty Ground in Porbandar on Saturday morning.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 14:53 IST

Congress delegation fails to meet Chidambaram at Tihar Jail

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): A delegation of the Congress party on Friday went to Tihar Jail to meet former Finance Minister P Chidambaram but it was not allowed to meet him as the allotted time was over.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 14:51 IST

CM Kejriwal thanks Centre for efforts to combat pollution in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday thanked the Central government for its efforts to curb pollution in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 14:49 IST

India will retaliate with befitting, unforgettable reply to...

New Delhi (India), September 6 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said that if an attack is carried out against India it will be met with a befitting reply which perpetrators won't be able to forget for the rest of their lives.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 14:47 IST

If you bless me with votes, I'll give good governance for next 5...

Fatehabad (Haryana) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): "If you bless me with your votes, I will give you good governance for the next five years," Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said while conducting 'Jan Aashirwad Yatra' in Fatehabad district.

Read More
iocl