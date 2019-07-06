Delhi Police Commissioner reviews security arrangements in Hauz Qazi area

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Friday visited the Hauz Qazi area in the capital's walled city area to review security arrangements, days after clashes erupted between two communities, leading to a mob vandalising a temple in the area.

Patnaik, who was joined by other top officials, has assured strict action against culprits.

Four persons, including a minor, have been arrested in the incident, triggered by an altercation over parking a scooter parking.

Security personnel were deployed in the area after tensions heightened.

On Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah summoned Patnaik in Parliament and reprimanded him over the clashes, sources said.

Minutes after meeting with Shah, Patnaik said that he briefed the Home Minister on the current situation in Hauz Qazi area.

"We had some incident which started over parking in Wallet City area. The police have acted promptly and the situation is very well under control. It was a general briefing regarding that Chandi Chowk situation (with Shah). Four persons have already been arrested and legal action will be taken against culprits," Patnaik told reporters after meeting Amit Shah.

"CCTV footage. which has been circulated, is about a particular group of criminals. The teams are working on it. Persons will be identified and arrested soon," he said.

The Delhi Police has registered three FIRs in this case - two cross FIRs, one lodged by each community, and one for vandalising the temple.

Apart from temple desecration, mob raised slogans, leading to a tense situation in the area. (ANI)

