Delhi Police Commissioner visits Hauz Kazi area, assures residents of strict action against culprits

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Days after tension gripped Hauz Kazi area over the desecration of the temple, the top brass of Delhi Police including Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Friday visited the Lal Kuan area here to review the security arrangements and assured the residents of strict action against the culprits.

Patnaik talked to the temple priest and people from both the communities as a confidence-building measure. He also assured the residents that the culprits won't be spared.

On Thursday, Police carried out Jagannath Yatra from the area to maintain harmony.

Delhi Police has so far arrested 12 people in this case including six minors. It claims that the rest of the culprits will be arrested soon. (ANI)

