Delhi police gives clean chit to Sisodia over his Jamia violence tweet

New Delhi [India], Feb 24 (ANI): Delhi Police on Monday gave a clean chit to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for his tweet alleging "police personnel of setting DTC buses on fire", stating that no cognizable offence is made out against him.

Delhi police in its Action Taken Report (ATR) stated, "No cognizable offense is made out against Sisodia from the contents of his tweet. Sisodia only tweet his opinion on a video clip that was running on news channels".

A Delhi court had earlier called for an ATR from Delhi Police on a complaint filed by Supreme Court lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastav seeking registration of FIR against Sisodia for allegedly spreading fake news during Jamia violence.

Action taken report, which is accessed by the ANI clearly stated, "from the perusal of complaint, it is revealed that the tweets are mere allegation against police and no offence under sections 153, 153-A, 504 and 505 IPC is made out. Sisodia only tweeted his opinion on a video clip which was running on news channels and no cognizable offence is made out from the contents of tweet."

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja had earlier directed Delhi Police to file an ATR.

Advocate Alakh Alok argued, "In December month, after CAA passed, there was violence and unrest in South Delhi. DTC buses were found burning. There were pictures of the police officials pouring some liquid. Sisodia, despite holding a responsible post took to Twitter and without verifying it accused Delhi police personnel of setting a fire."

A criminal complaint was filed in special MP/MLA magistrate court in Delhi against the Deputy Chief Minister. The complaint sought registration of FIR against Sisodia under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT Act.

It said that despite lapse of more than one and a half months, the police have not yet registered FIR against the accused and sought directions for immediately registering an FIR against Sisodia under Sections 153, 153-A, 504 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of Information Technology Act.

Sisodia had on December 15 shared pictures and videos purportedly from Jamia Nagar in which police officers were seen carrying barrels and pouring liquid onto the DTC buses.

He had alleged that the BJP had used the police to set buses on fire during the incident. At least three DTC buses were set on fire in the Bharat Nagar area of the national capital on December 15 after a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) turned violent in the area. (ANI)

