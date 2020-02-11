Delhi poll: Kapil Mishra loses from Model Town, AAP's Akhilesh Tripathi secures win

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): AAP candidate Akhilesh Pati Tripathi has won from Model Town assembly constituency with a margin of 11,133 votes.

He contested polls against BJP candidate Kapil Mishra">Kapil Mishra, who had fought 2015 elections on AAP ticket.

"This is the victory of development and people of Delhi. It is a reply to people who wanted to divide the country and disturb communal harmony. It is the victory of Arvind Kejriwal's dream of a beautiful Delhi," Tripathi told ANI.

Election results have been declared on 40 seats in which AAP bagged 37 and BJP won three. Congress failed to secure a win on any of the assembly seats.

The Election Commission had placed a temporary ban on Kapil Mishra">Kapil Mishra from campaigning for Delhi assembly elections for violating the Model Code of Conduct over his tweet where he termed the ensuing Assembly elections in the national capital as a contest between India and Pakistan. (ANI)

