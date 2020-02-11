Delhi poll results: AAP crosses majority mark, secures win over 36 seats

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): With the counting of votes for Delhi polls underway, the Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday comfortably crossed the majority mark of 36 seats in 70-member Assembly and is all set to form the government for the third term.

As per Election Commission's official data, AAP is also leading on 26 other seats while its nearest contender in the assembly- BJP has secured win over 3 seats and is leading on 5 assembly constituencies.

Several AAP leaders including Raghav Chadha, Ram Niwas Goel and Rakhi Birla have won their respective seats while many key party candidates are leading from their respective constituencies.

BJP, which won three seats in 2015 polls has so far increased its vote share and look set to gain more seats in the assembly. Congress has failed to open its account until now.

The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began amid tight security at 8 am today. Delhi went to polls in a single-phase on February 8. (ANI)