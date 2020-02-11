Delhi poll results: AAP's Abdul Rehman wins Seelampur Assembly seat

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Abdul Rehman defeated BJP's Kaushal Kumar Mishra by winning Seelampur Assembly seat.

Rehman has managed to win the seat by a margin of 36920 votes. Rehman polled a total of 72,694 votes while his nearest candidate BJP's Kaushal Kumar Mishra received 35,774 votes.

AAP is poised to retain power in the national capital by winning way more seats than required for a majority in the state assembly. By 4 pm, the party had won seven seats and was leading on 56, as per the Election Commission data.

The BJP had won one seat and was leading on six, while the Congress drew a blank, repeating its 2015 debacle.

Addressing people at the party office on Tuesday, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal also expressed his gratitude towards the people of the national capital and said that this is the victory of the people who consider him as their son.

Seelampur had witnessed violence during the agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in December last year, many people had received injuries in the incident. (ANI)

