Delhi poll results: AAP's Somnath Bharti retains Malviya Nagar seat

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Former minister Somnath Bharti has retained Malviya Nagar seat.

The AAP leader defeated BJP candidate Shailender Singh with a margin of 18,144 votes.

Election results have been declared on 54 seats till 7:18 pm in which AAP bagged 48 and BJP won six. Congress failed to open its account so far. (ANI)