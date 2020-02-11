Delhi poll results: Amid AAP's landslide victory, these 8 BJP candidates secured their seats

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): After an initial lead on many seats and continued suspense at poll centres, only 8 BJP candidates were able to emerge victorious from their respective constituencies as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept almost two-third seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

Among eight candidates, two BJP sitting MLAs- Vijender Gupta and OP Sharma were comfortably able to retain their seats. Gupta defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes while OP Sharma won against Deepak Singla from by 16,457 votes

Jagdish Pradhan, who was among three BJP MLAs who won 2015 polls along with Gupta and Sharma, lost Mustafabad seat by over 20,000 votes against AAP's Haji Yunus.

Among other candidates, BJP's Anil Kumar Bajpai defeated AAP's Naveen Chaudhary in Gandhi Nagar by 6,079 votes, Ajay Mahawar won in Ghonda by 28,370 votes and Mohan Singh Bisht bagged Karawal Nagar seat by 8,223 votes against AAP's Durgesh Pathak.

Sitting AAP MLA from Laxmi Nagar, Nitin Tyagi lost the seat to BJP's Abhay Verma.

BJP candidate from Rohtas Nagar, Jitender Mahajan won against AAP's Sarita Singh by a margin of 13,241 votes while BJP's Ramvir Singh Bidhuri defeated AAP's Ram Singh Netaji by 3,719 votes in Badarpur.

According to Election Commission data till 9:31 pm, AAP has won 59 seats and it is leading on three seats. Counting on three seats is underway. The Congress repeated its disastrous performance and failed to open its account. (ANI)

