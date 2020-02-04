Delhi poll results will impact country's overall development, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Feb 4 (ANI): Addressing a rally in Delhi ahead of the Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged the people to vote for the BJP, saying that the Delhi election's outcome will have a bearing on the country's overall development.

"The upcoming Delhi election is the first election of this decade. This decade will belong to India. India's development will depend on the decisions taken today," Modi said while addressing a huge public gathering at Dwarka.

He said the city needs to be freed of the politics that "creates roadblocks and spreads hate".

"Delhi needs a government which can give directions rather than passing blames," Modi said.

He claimed that Delhi voters' overwhelming support to the BJP just days ahead of the election has disheartened the Opposition.

"People siding with the BJP just four days ahead of the elections has stolen the sleep of many people. The people's mood, yesterday in eastern Delhi and today in Dwarka has made the results clear," he added.

The Prime Minister further alleged that the incumbent AAP government does not care about the people, farmers and commuters of the state.

"The state government in Delhi does not care about the lives of the people living here. What is the fault of homeless people for which they are not allowed to get homes under the PM Aawas Yojana? What is the fault of farmers that they do not get the benefits under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi? Why did daily commuters have to suffer because the fourth stage of Delhi Metro expansion was not given clearance (by city government) for two years?" Modi said.

Election to the 70-member Assembly in Delhi will be held on February 8, while the results will be declared on February 11. (ANI)