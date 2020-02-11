Delhi poll was about defeating BJP's move to divide India: Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigned during Delhi Assembly elections and yet the BJP lost the poll to AAP, said Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge here on Tuesday.

"The BJP had Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, MLAs and Chief Ministers to campaign for Delhi elections and yet they lost," Kharge told ANI.

He said that this election was not about who won the election but was about "defeating the BJP's move to divide the community."

"BJP never talked about issues like development, unemployment or inflation. They were only concerned about Hindu and Muslim, India and Pakistan or anti-BJP opinions," said Kharge. (ANI)