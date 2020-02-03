Delhi polls: BJP's Yogendra Chandolia raises questions over educational qualifications of AAP's Karol Bagh candidate

New Delhi [India], Feb 3 (ANI): BJP candidate Yogendra Chandolia has raised questions over the educational qualifications of his opponent Vishesh Ravi, who is contesting on an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket from Karol Bagh constituency.

Speaking to ANI, Chandolia alleged there are discrepancies in poll affidavits of Ravi.

"It has been revealed in the media that AAP's Vishesh Ravi has stated in his 2013 poll affidavit that he graduated in BCom from Chaudhary Charan Singh University in 2008," he said.

"But in 2015, he said that he is pursuing BA from IGNOU. Now he has mentioned tenth class pass as his highest educational qualification. I have filed a complaint regarding this with the returning officer but he has asked me to approach the court," the BJP leader added.

Attacking Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Chandolia said that he promised various things five years ago but he started implementing them only three months back, just ahead of elections.

Polling on 70 Assembly seats of Delhi will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)