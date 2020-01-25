Delhi polls: EC bars Kapil Mishra from campaigning for 48 hours

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday placed a temporary ban on BJP candidate Kapil Mishra from campaigning for Delhi assembly elections for violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The ban on Mishra from campaigning will last for 48 hours starting at 5 pm today over his tweet where he termed the ensuing Assembly elections in the national capital as a contest between 'India and Pakistan.'

Earlier, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi asked the police to file an FIR against Mishra for his tweet. Mishra on January 23 had tweeted "...On 8th February there will be a contest between India and Pakistan on the streets of Delhi."

Yesterday, Twitter took down a controversial post of Mishra on the request of the ECI.

After the Returning Officer (RO) issued a notice to Mishra over his controversial tweet, the BJP candidate from Model Town said that he does not think that he has said anything wrong and stands by his statement. (ANI)

