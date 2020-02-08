Delhi polls: LK Advani, daughter Pratibha Advani cast vote

New Delhi [India], Feb 8 (ANI): Senior BJP leader LK Advani and his daughter Pratibha Advani on Saturday cast their vote at a polling booth on the Aurangzeb Lane here for the Delhi Assembly election.
The polling for 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi started today from 8 am.
The national capital is witnessing a triangular contest among AAP, BJP and Congress. In the last poll, the AAP had won 67 seats, while the BJP won 3 seats. The Congress didn't open its account. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Feb 08, 2020 13:14 IST
