Delhi polls: RSS leaders cast vote, appeal citizens to vote judiciously

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], Feb 8 (ANI): Top functionaries of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday came out to cast their votes to bring "big change" in Delhi.

Coming out of a polling station in Jhandewalan's Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, RSS Sah Sarkaryawah Krishna Gopal made an appeal for a record voting in this Assembly polls.

"Voting should be 100 per cent. Voters should vote consciously. Vichaar karke matdaan kare," stated the RSS functionary while showing his inked finger.

Right across the street of an under-construction campus of Keshav Kunj, which is RSS' headquarters in Delhi, the polling station that houses five booths is part of the constituency that is witnessing a close contest between BJP candidate Yogendra Chandolia and AAP's Vishesh Ravi.

While casting his vote, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav too made an appeal to the voters to improve voting percentage.

"It is an important day for Delhi. We would appeal to people to come out and vote. Delhi's vote per cent disappoints sometimes, we expect a big change and we would request them to come out and vote for a better change this election," stated Madhav.

Placing his trust in urban voters and the service class, Madhav said, "I won't say that urban voters don't vote. It hovers around 60 per cent in Delhi that has voters from service class and they are educated. They should take out time to vote."

Suresh Soni, RSS Sah Sarkaryawah and Bal Mukund, national organising secretary of RSS affiliate Akhil Bhartiya Itihas Sankalan Yojana too exercised their democratic franchise at the same polling station.

Madan Das Devi, former Sah Sarkaryawah of RSS, who was coordinator for RSS and BJP during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's prime ministership and mentor to many top leaders in the BJP, too came to vote.

Assisted by two people on a wheelchair while showing his inked finger, Devi said, " Every nationalist voter should vote for the development and wellbeing of the nation."

The man who had guided the party through various elections in Delhi, Vijay Sharma, former general secretary (organisation), had his trust firm in Delhi voters.

"Delhi voters are very aware and I appeal that they should exercise their right to vote in this biggest festival of democracy. They (should) use it judiciously to elect the government of their choice. Perception is that Delhi doesn't vote adequately, but the Election Commission has done extensive awareness campaign for voters," he said.

Meanwhile, polling is underway at different booths of the national capital to elect 70 representatives for the state assembly. (ANI)

