Delhi polls: Sharmistha Mukherjee says Congress 'decimated again', lists reasons for poor show

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): With the Congress set to draw a blank in Delhi, party leader Sharmistha Mukherjee on Tuesday said 'inordinate delay in decision making at the top' is among the reasons for the dismal performance.

"We are again decimated in Delhi. Enough of introspection, time for action now. Inordinate delay in decision making at the top, lack of strategy and unity at the state level, demotivated workers, no grassroots connect - all are factors. Being part of the system, I too take my share of responsibility," she tweeted.



As per official EC trends, AAP is maintaining a strong lead on 58 seats while BJP is far behind at 12. Congress, on the other hand, is yet to open its account.

Congress, which ruled Delhi consecutively for 15 years from 1998 to 2013, could not manage to win a single seat in the last elections of 2015.

The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began at 8 am today amid tight security.

Delhi went to polls in a single-phase on February 8. AAP, BJP, Congress are the main political parties in the fray. (ANI)

