Delhi pollution: Javadekar accuses Kejriwal of playing blame-game

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of playing blame-game over rising pollution level in Delhi and said blaming Punjab and Haryana would not solve the problem.

"Delhi Chief Minister is playing politics and blame-game on pollution levels," he said.

He further said, "Instead of blaming Punjab and Haryana, he would think about Modi ji's proposal to curb pollutants produced by industries in five states (adjacent to Delhi)."

The Minister accused Kejriwal of not releasing the state's share for the Eastern Peripheral Way and bypass road that could reduce the pollution levels in the national capital. "The state government had to release Rs 35 crore but they did not give it. They had to release Rs 1000 crore on a court order," Javadekar said.

Earlier today, Kejriwal blamed the Haryana and Punjab governments for rising pollution levels in the national capital region. "The (Manohar Lal) Khattar and Captain (Amarinder Singh) governments are forcing farmers to burn stubble, which is causing severe pollution in Delhi," he tweeted.

The air quality has been "hazardous" in the national capital for the past several days. According to Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC), straw burning in the two states has increased this year. (ANI)