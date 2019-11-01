Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses school children in New Delhi on Thursday [Photo/ANI]
Delhi pollution menace: CM Kejriwal urges school children to write letters to Punjab, Haryana CMs

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 14:08 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged school children to write letters to the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Haryana urging to take requisite action against stubble burning to curb the menace of air pollution in the national capital.
He blamed that the smoke emanating from crop residue burning in the two states causes pollution in Delhi.
"Please write letters to Captain (Captain Amarinder Singh) uncle and Khattar (Manohar Lal Khattar) uncle and say, 'Please think about our health," Kejriwal said while addressing school children here.
The Delhi chief minister also distributed anti-pollution masks to the school children as a part of the government plan to protect the children from air pollution.
He also urged the school children to request people they know to stop burning of garbage.
"We have to stop burning the garbage in Delhi. If you see anyone doing so, tell them to not do it. If they do not listen to you, there is a WhatsApp number to lodge a complaint," he said.
CM Kejriwal also addressed the media after his speech in the school and urged them to send out the message to masses to follow the Odd-Even scheme which will be implemented from November 4-15.
"Odd-Even is from Monday and everyone should follow this. It cannot be implemented permanently though. Odd-Even cannot be permanently implemented. We will do our best to make Delhi pollution-free," he said.
According to SAFAR, the overall AQI of Delhi continues to be in the SEVERE category for the fourth consecutive. "The calm surface wind condition that prevails last two days over Delhi has led to strong surface nocturnal inversion and accumulation of pollutants.
Also, the effective stubble fire counts of Northwest India (Haryana and Punjab) has increased from the previous day count of 1057 to 2396, as evident from SAFAR-multi-satellite fire product.
The stubble fire percentage contribution of Delhi's air quality which has touched the season's highest share of 35 per cent on October 30 is predicted to be 27 per cent for today and 25 per cent on November 1.
An improvement is expected by November 2. (ANI)

