Commcare application has been developed by PWD department to search for potholes in Delhi [Photo/ANI]
Commcare application has been developed by PWD department to search for potholes in Delhi [Photo/ANI]

Delhi: PWD makes mobile app to spot damaged roads, potholes

ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2019 10:40 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Public Works Department (PWD) has developed a customised application named 'Commcare' to spot waterlogged, damaged roads in Delhi.
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj told ANI that around 50 MLAs and 50 PWD civil engineers will do a survey of 25 kilometers long road stretches each and will inform the authorities about the same through the mobile application.
"The MLAs and engineers while conducting the survey will upload the images of the uneven stretches and damaged roads in the application. Each MLA has been given a separate username and password to upload the pictures on Commcare," he said while speaking to ANI in New Delhi.
Notably, around 1,200 kilometers of roads in the national capital, with a width of 60 meters or more, come under the PWD.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday also shared a couple of posts by the MLAs conducting a survey on the Delhi roads.
He also lauded the MLAs for making such moves in the direction of development.
"All the MLAs and some ministers are on the streets today. They are taking note of the damaged roads in the national capital. Damaged roads will be identified and repaired immediately. Roads in the national capital should be in proper order. This is for the first time that the government has taken such an initiative. I am proud of my MLAs who are working hard to serve the public," the Delhi CM tweeted. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 10:22 IST

C'garh: 4 robbers loot cash van carrying over Rs 1 cr, held within hours

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Four robbers accused of looting a cash van of SBI carrying approximately Rs 1 crore were arrested within hours, police said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 10:21 IST

Maharashtra polls: EC declares 798 nominations invalid

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Ahead of ensuing Maharashtra polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) declared 798 out of the total 5543 nominations invalid.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 09:49 IST

Uttarakhand: Molester beaten up by brave girl in Haridwar

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): A man was thrashed by a brave girl in Haridwar's Roorkee after he allegedly tried to molest her.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 09:20 IST

Northeast India to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 08:41 IST

Post Devegowda's visit to State of Unity, PM tweets happy to see...

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed happiness after former Prime Minister H D Devegowda visited the Statue of Unity in Gujarat.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 08:13 IST

President Kovind, PM Modi extend greetings on Durga Ashtami

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended their greetings on the occasion of Durga Ashtami.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 07:11 IST

Bihar: Six people rob over Rs 8 lakh from bank in Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Six people, wearing helmets and covering their faces, robbed over Rs 8 lakh rupees from an ICICI bank branch in Muzaffarpur's Gobarsahi area on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 06:47 IST

UP: Teacher suspended after video of him smoking in class goes viral

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): A teacher of a primary school in Mahmudabad here was suspended after a purported video of him smoking inside the classroom went viral on social media.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 06:26 IST

Bihar: SDM's vehicle vandalised after scuffle between his...

Bhagalpur (Bihar) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Vehicle of sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Ashish Narayan was vandalised here on Saturday after a scuffle broke out between his bodyguards and locals of Navtolia village here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 06:14 IST

MP: Surgical Strike themed tableau at Durga Puja pandal in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): A life-size tableau being presented at a Durga Puja pandal in Bhopal has the theme of surgical strike along with Balakot airstrike and Pulwama terrorist attack.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 05:35 IST

MoS Reddy attends Grahak Mela in Telangana, urge people not to...

Ranga Reddy (Telangana) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Saturday attended the 'Grahak Mela' organised by Andhra Bank at Champapet area here and urged the people not to use single-use plastic.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 05:18 IST

Tejashwi slams govt over Patna floods, terms Nitish's remark as shameful

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on the BJP-JDU led state government over the flood situation in Patna and said that it is shameful that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called it a mere natural disaster.

Read More
iocl