Delhi: Rahul, Manmohan read Preamble of Constitution at anti-CAA, NRC protest

New Delhi [India] Dec 23 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister on Monday read the Preamble of the Constitution, during the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Rajghat.

Several party leaders including interim president Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, Anand Sharma and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath are also present at the protest.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi had urged the youth and students to join the party sit-in protest against the CAA and NRC at Rajghat.

"Dear students and youth of India, It's not good enough just to feel Indian. At times like these, it's critical to show that you're Indian and won't allow India to be destroyed by hatred. Join me today at 3 PM at Raj Ghat, to protest against the hate and violence unleashed on India by Modi-Shah," he had tweeted.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Manmohan Singh read the Preamble of the Constitution

Congress has been protesting against the amended citizenship law which seeks to grant citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before 31, 2014. (ANI)

