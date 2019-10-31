AAP MLA and Spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj speaking to ANI on Thursday in New Delhi. Photo/ANI
AAP MLA and Spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj speaking to ANI on Thursday in New Delhi. Photo/ANI

Delhi: Scuffle breaks out between AAP and BJP workers regarding organisation of Chhath Puja

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 16:07 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): A scuffle broke out between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at Kalkaji here on Thursday regarding the organisation of Chhath Puja in one of the parks here.
AAP Spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj accused BJP of creating problems even though permission had been taken for conducting Chhath Puja in the said park.
"The BJP workers are protesting that Chhath Puja should not take place in Kalkaji. Chhath Puja has been organised here for several years. For the past three years, Chhath has been organised here by the Delhi government," Bharadwaj said.
He added that the police personnel manhandled AAP workers.
"Police personnel are engaged in hooliganism. Even though Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh is present here, they have no regard for that".
"BJP has broken the of Chhath Puja ghat here. We will not tolerate this behaviour by the BJP hooligans," Sanjay Singh said. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 16:23 IST

Modi government sees RTI an obstacle to majotarian agenda,...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday said that Modi government has viewed the Right to Information (RTI) as "an obstacle to enforcing their majoritarian agenda" and that the amendments to the Act enacted by it will ensure that no information commissioner will be

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 16:16 IST

Shiv Sena deserves more than 13 seats: BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Commenting on the ongoing portfolio negotiations between his party and the Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Thursday said that Shiv Sena deserves more than 13 seats.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 16:09 IST

Satya Pal Malik to be sworn in as Goa Governor on Nov 3

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik will be sworn in as the Governor of Goa on November 3.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 16:08 IST

AP: Karvy BPO staff launches protest to seek salary dues

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 31 (ANI):Many employees of a call center run by Karvy BPO situated in Krishna district, staged a protest on Thursday demanding payment of their pay dues.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 15:19 IST

PMC Bank Scam: HDIL's Properties to be detached and auctioned,...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): In a major relief expected for the aggrieved PMC bank depositors, Mumbai police has agreed to release the attached properties of HDIL for auction in connection with the PMC bank scam.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 15:15 IST

Congress leaders pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on death...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Congress leaders paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary on Thursday, with Priyanka Gandhi posting an emotional message on Twitter.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 15:12 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Govt suspends village secretary over flag row

Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): A village secretary was suspended on Thursday in Anantapuram where a national flag painted over a wall was replaced by painting the wall in the colour of YSR Congress party's flag.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 15:09 IST

Andhra: National Unity Day celebrated in Vijayawada

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): The 'Run for Unity' programme was conducted from Benz Circle of Vijayawada to CAR ground on the occasion of 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 15:08 IST

Shiv Sena leaders to meet Maharashtra Guv today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Shiv Sena leaders including Aditya Thackeray, Eknath Shinde, Diwakar Raote and Subhash Desai will meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at 6.15 pm later today.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 15:07 IST

Maharashtra: Smaller NDA allies including RPI back Devendra...

Maharashtra [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Smaller NDA parties in Maharashtra have backed Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister, said Union Minister Ramdas Athawale.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 15:01 IST

Srinagar: Murmu takes oath as first Lt Guv sans J-K flag, emblem

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): In a first, the oath-taking ceremony of the Lieutenant Governor was conducted without flag of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 14:48 IST

68-year-old PMC bank account holder dies in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): A 68-year-old woman, an account holder of the scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra (PMC) Bank allegedly died of a heart attack here on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl