Delhi: Sitharaman, Shripad Naik meet VP Naidu

New Delhi [India], Jun 26 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu here on Wednesday.

The meeting came ahead of the Union Budget 2019-2020 which will be presented by Sitharaman in the Parliament on July 5.

Union Minister Shripad Naik also met the Vice President separately.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is replying to the motion of thanks to the President's address in Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

