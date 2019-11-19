Delhi: Sonia to chair Congress Lok Sabha MPs meeting tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): A meeting of Lok Sabha parliamentarians from Congress party is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will preside over the meeting.

According to sources, the meeting has been called by Congress president to discuss the party's strategy for the ongoing parliament session.

The nearly-month long winter session commenced on Monday and will go on till December 13.

Meanwhile, the Indian Youth Congress has announced to organise Parliament Gherao tomorrow to protest against the removal of SPG cover to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (ANI)

