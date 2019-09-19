Delhi Speaker disqualifies Alka Lamba from the legislative assembly

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Alka Lamba, who had quit Aam Aadmi Party earlier this month, was disqualified from the legislative assembly on Thursday on the grounds of defection.

The order of her disqualification was issued by Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel days after she had announced joining Congress.

Speaker Goel passed the order of disqualifying her from the house after considering a petition moved by AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj.

In his disqualification order, Goel said: "Alka Lamba, the Respondent in this case, an elected Member of the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, elected from Chandni Chowk (Assembly Constituency No. 20) has become subject to disqualification under Paragraph 2 (1) (a) of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution."

The disqualification order will come into effect retrospectively from September 6, the day Lamba met Sonia Gandhi and joined the Congress. With her disqualification, Chandni Chowk Assembly Constituency seat has fallen vacant.

Sharing the disqualification order on Twitter, Lamba took a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that the "arrogance of power will not last long."

"Thank you to all activists with whose support I was able to fight against the diminishing democracy in the party and increasing dictatorship of one man. The battle ahead will be fought and won among the people", she wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, Lamba said that she does not regret losing her post and will continue to keep fighting for the rights of citizens of the assembly constituency that she represented. (ANI)

