Delhi: Students, teachers protest near Kejriwal's house against closure of unrecognised schools by DoE

New Delhi [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Several school students and teachers took to streets on Tuesday protesting against the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi for the closure of unrecognized schools in the capital.

The students and teachers were heard sloganeering "Wake up Kejriwal, Wake up Manish Sisodia" while holding placards claiming that the future of 10 lakh students will be at risk by this move.

"They are shutting our schools, I do not want them to do this," said a protesting student of a primary class.

"Kejriwal, don't do politics over our schools," said another student.

The protest was organised near the Delhi Chief Minister's residence in the North Delhi.

It should be noted that more than 700 schools were found to be unrecognised by the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE), which have violated Section 18 of the Right to Education Act, 2009.

When Right To Education was implemented, educational institutions not recognised by the government or local authorities were given time till 2013 to wrap up.

It is considered the responsibility of a state government to ensure compliance with the education act. (ANI)

