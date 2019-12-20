Delhi: Traffic disrupted, several metro stations closed amid anti-CAA protests

New Delhi [India], Dec 20 (ANI): Traffic was disrupted and several metro stations were closed amid anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest here on Friday.

In a series of tweets, the Delhi Traffic Police said, "Traffic is affected on Tilak Marg, Mathura Road and Bhagwan Dass Road due to demonstration. Kindly avoid these stretch."

"Traffic movement is closed from Mandi House to ITO due to demonstration. Kindly avoid the stretch. Maujpur Chowk traffic is heavy due to demonstration," the Traffic Police said in another tweet.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday closed the entry and exit gates of Rajiv Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Central Secretariat, Janpath, Mandi House, Pragati Maidan, Khan Market, Dilshad Garden, Shiv Vihar and Johri Enclave on the instructions of security agencies.

Earlier today, the DMRC had closed the Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate, Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, and Jamia Millia Islamia metro stations.

The entry and exit gates of some of the metro stations were shut as a precautionary measure due to the protests at various places against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. (ANI)

