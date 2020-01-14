Delhi Traffic Police tightens noose around transporters causing jam near Red Fort

New Delhi [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Acting on a complaint received on Twitter pertaining to a traffic jam owing to illegal parking of tourist buses near Red Fort area of the capital, Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued a note informing people about the requisite steps taken by the department to curb the same.

In its note, the Delhi police said that many transporters are running their tour and travel office in MCD allotted tehbazari shops at Red Fort and near Hanuman Mandir like many other places in the city.

"However staff of Kotwali Circle are taking appropriate action against such buses found violating the traffic rules. The details of the prosecution done during the year 2019 as under:

Total: 1259

Permit: 167

Dangerous driving: 563

Improper driving: 310

Others: 219," the letter read.

The organisation also stated that a special drive was conducted by the TI, against these buses from 15.12.2019 to 31.12.2019. The details of the prosecution is as under.

Total: 76

Permit violation: 65

Dangerous Driving: 02

Others 09

Apart from these, the Delhi traffic police further stated that Zonal Officers have been briefed and sensitized to take continue action against such vehicles and to prosecute the violators as per the provisions of Motor Vehicles Act. (ANI)