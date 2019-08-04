Delhi: Tribute meet for late Sheila Dikshit organised at DPCC office today

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): A meet was organised on Sunday to pay tribute to late former chief minister Sheila Dikshit at Delhi Congress Pradesh Committee (DPCC) office here.

The three-time chief minister passed away following a cardiac arrest on July 20, 2019.

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and other Congress leaders were also present to pay their tribute.

Dikshit also contested on North-East Delhi seat in the Lok Sabha elections but was defeated by BJP's Manoj Tiwari.

She served as Delhi's Chief Minister for three consecutive terms between 1998 and 2013. She is credited for the national capital's growing infrastructure including roads and flyovers and better public transport system. (ANI)

