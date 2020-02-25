Delhi violence: Amit Shah appeals leaders to rise above party lines, avoid provocative speeches

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a meeting with Delhi LG Anill Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik among others over the violence and prevailing situation in areas of northeast Delhi.

The Home Minister appreciated the participation of all parties and urged them to exercise restraint, rise above party lines to tackle the situation, according to an official release.

He also urged leaders to avoid giving provocative speeches and statements which could flare up the situation.

The borders of Delhi with the states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have been under surveillance for the last three days and Delhi Police has been taking adequate steps, like checks and other precautionary measures in view of the upcoming Supreme Court hearing relating to issues pertaining to Citizenship Law, informed the Home Minister.

Shah noted that the professional assessment is that the violence in the capital has been spontaneous.

Violent clases between rival groups and arson continued for the second day on Tuesday over citizenship law in northeast Delhi, in which 10- including a policeman - have been killed and over 100 injured.

Several shops were vandalised, vehicles burnt and and people armed with sticks and rods clashed in Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh and Karawal Nagar in northeast Delhi in the unprecedented violence.

The Home Minister has urged people to desist from spreading rumours, and said that political parties should cooperate with police to quell these rumours and dispel fear among the public. He also appealed to public at large and media to communicate responsibly and avoid spreading rumours.

He has asked the Police Commissioner of Delhi to have senior police officers present in Police Control Rooms so that rumours can be dispelled as quickly as possible.

Shah spoke of the need to re-activate local peace committees and said that those committees should include representatives of all sections of society, religions and eminent local persons.

The Home Minister also urged political parties to ask their local representatives to hold meetings in sensitive areas and instructed senior police officers to visit vulnerable police stations at the earliest.

He added that special officers would be deployed in affected areas. Feedback on the issue has been taken from local representatives and incorporated for further course of action after discussions with Lieutenant Governor and the Delhi Police Commissioner.

He also said that unnecessary and unwarranted criticism of Delhi Police can have a negative impact on the morale of the force. (ANI)