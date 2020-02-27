Delhi violence should be discussed in Parliament, says Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 27 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday demanded that violence in Delhi must be discussed in Parliament as to how and why it happened despite a strong government at the Centre.



"Riots took place in the national capital for three days and could not be controlled despite the fact that there is a strong govt at the Centre. It should be discussed in the next session of Parliament as to how and why it occurred," Raut told ANI.

Shiv Sena had parted ways with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- which is in power at the Centre- to form government in Maharashtra with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), last year.

At least 38 people, including a police Head Constable and IB officer, have died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for three days in the North-East Delhi.



Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Crime Branch, Delhi Police to investigate the violence. (ANI)

