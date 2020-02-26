Delhi violence: Supriya Sule demands Shah's resignation

New Delhi [India], Feb 26 (ANI): NCP leader and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Amit Shah as the Union Home Minister on "moral grounds" in the wake of violence in North-East Delhi.

"It is absolutely shameful that there has been such violence in Delhi. It is very unfortunate. It is the responsibility of the Home Minister of India. He should resign on moral grounds," Sule told reporters here when asked to comment on the violence which claimed 22 lives so far.

Earlier, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi also demanded Shah's resignation. "CWC (Congress Working Committee) believes Home Minister and Centre is responsible. The Home Minister should tender his resignation with immediate effect," Gandhi said. (ANI)

