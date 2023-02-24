Delhi: Voting underway to elect MCD standing committee members

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Amid political slugfest, the voting process to elect six members of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is underway at the Civic Center in the national capital on Friday.

Ahead of the election of six members of the MCD Standing Committee, Delhi MCD House witnessed sloganeering by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors.

In a jolt to the Aam Aadmi Party two days after it won the polls for the mayor and deputy mayor in the MCD, Bawana councillor Pawan Sehrawat joined the BJP on Friday.

The switchover happened shortly before the polling to elect members of the MCD's Standing Committee on Friday.

Earlier, on Thursday, the House was adjourned for the 13th time since it convened post the MCD polls in December 4, last year, after councillors of the ruling AAP and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party came to blows over polling to elect members of the Standing Committee.



The MCD session was adjourned till 10 am on Friday.

Amid the bedlam in the House on Thursday, Rekha Gupta, the BJP mayoral candidate who lost to AAP's Shelly Oberoi in Wednesday's polls, alleged broke the wooden panel where a microphone was mounted, while fellow party member Amit Nagpal allegedly tore off the ballot paper and threw the ballot box.

Speaking to reporters later in the day, the newly elected mayor said a decision on the action to be taken against the two BJP councillors will be made at a meeting on Friday.

In the mayoral polls on Wednesday, Oberoi bagged 150 votes to the BJP candidate's 116.

The Delhi mayor was elected following three failed attempts amid the bickering between the treasury and opposition benches and repeated adjournments. (ANI)

