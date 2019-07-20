Delhi will remember Sheila Dikshit for growth and development: Kiran Bedi

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday condoled the demise of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who passed away here earlier today.

"Very saddened to hear of Mrs Dixit's passing away. She was a woman of culture and finesse as I remember her. She was a delight to converse with. Delhi owes her a lot. She will be remembered for all that changed in Delhi under her leadership," she said in a tweet.

"Delhi will always remember her for growth and development. Also the softness she provided to the conversations," she added tweeting a picture of herself with the former Chief Minister.

The former Chief Minister passed away at the age of 81 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Politicians across the party line have condoled her demise.

Delhi government has declared a two-day state mourning as a mark of respect for the departed soul. (ANI)

