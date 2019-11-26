Delhi: Youth Congress holds protest against BJP-led govt formation in Maharashtra

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Youth Congress workers on Monday held a protest here against BJP-led government formation in Maharashtra.

The party workers raised slogans against BJP leaders and the government and also burnt effigies.

At a time when deliberations among Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena on the formation of a non-BJP government in Maharashtra had seemingly reached a final stage, the BJP formed the government in a surprise development on Saturday morning when Fadnavis took oath for the second time as Chief Minister, while Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly in last month's assembly polls followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. (ANI)