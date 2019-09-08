Youth Congress leader Naveen Namberdar with his supporters joining APP in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday.
Youth Congress leader Naveen Namberdar with his supporters joining APP in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday.

Delhi: Youth Congress leader Naveen Namberdar joins AAP

ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2019 23:33 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Youth Congress leader Naveen Namberdar joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with more than 100 of his supporters at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here on Saturday.
A press note from the AAP said: "Chief Minister Kejriwal welcomed everyone to the party. Namberdar hails from Khyala village area of Rajouri Garden assembly."
"You are all young and I believe that the youth of this country will lead this country towards progress...Our party is completely different from other parties in the country," the press note quoted Kejriwal, as saying.
"The changes we have made inside Delhi in the last 5 years have not been done by any party or government in the last 70 years ... We have done a lot of work for the better future of the youth in Delhi. The Delhi government is working on a very large scale on better primary education for children, higher education and employment-related education," Kejriwal said.
"If we had wanted to, we could have increased the electricity prices by colluding with power companies and could have collected crores of rupees. But we have not come here to do corruption. We have come here to change politics," he said.
"Our party is the party of the common man and works for the common man. All of you have come to the right party and all of us together will take this campaign of development forward," he added.
Thanking Chief Minister Kejriwal, Naveen said: "I am very happy that I have got an opportunity to be a part of the positive work that the Aam Aadmi Party is doing in the interest of the people of Delhi. I have decided to join the Aam Aadmi Party after being impressed by all the public interest work that Arvind Kejriwal has done in Delhi in the last 5 years." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:44 IST

TN: Fishermen start sailing after three-day ban in Rameswaram

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Fishermen started sailing here on Saturday after the three-day ban owing to high wind speed was lifted by the local administration.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:42 IST

UAE Space Agency extends support to ISRO

Abu Dhabi (UAE), Sept 8 (ANI): United Arab Emirates (UAE) Space Agency on Saturday extended support to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) after its maiden attempt to land the "Vikram" lander on the south pole of the moon.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:39 IST

Chandrayaan-2 unites ruling, opposition leaders in hailing ISRO...

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): The contact between Chadrayaan-2's lander Vikram and its ground station might have been lost but the event has united ruling and opposition parties like never before in throwing their weight behind the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists for their s

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:24 IST

Twitteratis come out in support of ISRO scientists after Chandrayaan-2

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Even as ground stations lost communication with the 'Vikram' Lander in the last few minutes of its descent leading to dejection for the people involved in the mission and the general public, the netizens took over to cheer them up and hail the Indian Space Research

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:22 IST

U'khand rains: NDRF, SDRF along with police extend support to...

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Jawans of NDRF, SDRF and local police are leaving no stone unturned to help the stranded pilgrims, after the pilgrimage to Badrinath was stopped due to a landslide in Govind Ghat area, informed state information department.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:13 IST

Leaders across party lines back ISRO on Chandrayaan-2

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Several political leaders across party lines on Saturday said that Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists should not be disheartened with Chandrayaan-2's lander going offline and expressed hopes that India will succeed in its next attempt.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:12 IST

Sonia 'anguished' over infighting in MP Congress, says Deepak Babaria

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi is anguished over infightings in the party's Madhya Pradesh unit and has instructed to take strict against the leaders who have commented against each other, Congress' state unit in-charge Deepak Babaria said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:11 IST

Our govt works with aim of doing development with justice, says Bihar CM

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said that his government worked in Bihar with the aim of doing development with justice.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:07 IST

TN: Fishermen start sailing after three-day ban in Rameswaram

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Fishermen started sailing here on Saturday after the three-day ban owing to high wind speed was lifted by the local administration.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:07 IST

Antony committee to look into MP Congress infighting issue

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): The issue of infighting in Madhya Pradesh Congress has been handed over to the party's discipline committee, Chief Minister Kamal Nath said after meeting interim party president Sonia Gandhi here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:06 IST

Telangana likely to witness rain for next 2 days: IMD

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Telangana is likely to witness light to heavy rains at several places on two consecutive days, IMD said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 23:57 IST

Karnataka: Flood-affected people stop minister's car, demand compensation

Belgaum (Karnataka) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Flood-affected people stopped here on Saturday stopped Rural and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa's car near Yadur village, seeking compensation.

Read More
iocl