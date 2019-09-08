Delhi: Youth Congress leader Naveen Namberdar joins AAP

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Youth Congress leader Naveen Namberdar joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with more than 100 of his supporters at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here on Saturday.

A press note from the AAP said: "Chief Minister Kejriwal welcomed everyone to the party. Namberdar hails from Khyala village area of Rajouri Garden assembly."

"You are all young and I believe that the youth of this country will lead this country towards progress...Our party is completely different from other parties in the country," the press note quoted Kejriwal, as saying.

"The changes we have made inside Delhi in the last 5 years have not been done by any party or government in the last 70 years ... We have done a lot of work for the better future of the youth in Delhi. The Delhi government is working on a very large scale on better primary education for children, higher education and employment-related education," Kejriwal said.

"If we had wanted to, we could have increased the electricity prices by colluding with power companies and could have collected crores of rupees. But we have not come here to do corruption. We have come here to change politics," he said.

"Our party is the party of the common man and works for the common man. All of you have come to the right party and all of us together will take this campaign of development forward," he added.

Thanking Chief Minister Kejriwal, Naveen said: "I am very happy that I have got an opportunity to be a part of the positive work that the Aam Aadmi Party is doing in the interest of the people of Delhi. I have decided to join the Aam Aadmi Party after being impressed by all the public interest work that Arvind Kejriwal has done in Delhi in the last 5 years." (ANI)

