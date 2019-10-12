Delhi: Youth Congress takes to streets to protest against 'vendetta politics' of BJP

By Ambuj Pandey

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Indian Congress">Youth Congress (IYC) on Saturday staged protest against the BJP government outside Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's residence in New Delhi.

IYC workers came for the agitation with banner posters and cage in their hands. They were also seen holding placards which read "BJP 0% Governance 100% Revenge".

They alleged that the Modi government is misusing central agencies for doing 'vendetta politics against opposition leaders.'

Speaking to ANI, IYC president BV Srinivas said: "The Modi government does not talk about real issues like inflation, unemployment. The government is misusing agencies IT, ED and CBI to threaten Opposition leaders who are speaking against this government."

In August this year, former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was arrested by CBI in INX media case. He is currently in judicial custody in Tihar jail. (ANI)

