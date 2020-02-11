Delhiites rejected BJP's attempts to convince them in wrong manner: Chidambaram

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday said that the people of Delhi have rejected BJP's attempts to convince them in a wrong manner.

"They (BJP) tried to convince people in the wrong way. They tried to convince people that whosoever protest against CAA is anti-national. They tried to convince that CAA is a good law. They tried to convince people that there is a 'tukde-tukde' gang dominating in Delhi's universities," he told reporters here.

"I am so glad that people have rejected their attempts to convince them in wrong things. BJP has hopelessly failed in carrying the mischievous message that it wanted to carry to the people," Chidambaram said.

According to the Election Commission (EC) website, AAP is set to retain power for a third consecutive term in the national capital, with the party winning 5 and leading on 58. Its main contender BJP was far behind at 7 while the Congress is looking to draw a blank, repeating its 2015 debacle.

The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began amid tight security at 8 am today.

Delhi went to polls in a single-phase on February 8. (ANI)

