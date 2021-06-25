Delimitation in J-K has to take place at quick pace for assembly polls, says PM Modi after all-party meeting

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Noting that the government's priority is to "strengthen grassroots democracy" in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said delimitation has to happen at a quick pace so that assembly polls can take place and an elected government gives strength to the development trajectory.

The Prime Minister, who interacted with leaders from Jammu and Kashmir at a meeting convened by him, said that the meeting was an important step in the ongoing efforts towards a developed and progressive region where all-round growth is furthered.

This was the first such meeting since the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the bifurcation of the state into two union territories in August 2019.

The Prime Minister, who made a series of tweets, said the biggest strength of the country's democracy is to sit across a table and exchange views.

"Today's meeting with political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir is an important step in the ongoing efforts towards a developed and progressive J&K, where all-around growth is furthered," he said.

The Prime Minister said he told J-K leaders that people, specially youth, have to provide leadership for fulfilling the aspirations of residents.

"Our priority is to strengthen grassroots democracy in J-K. Delimitation has to happen at a quick pace so that polls can happen and J&K gets an elected Government that gives strength to J&K's development trajectory," he said.

"Our democracy's biggest strength is the ability to sit across a table and exchange views. I told the leaders of J&K that it is the people, specially the youth who have to provide political leadership to J-K, and ensure their aspirations are duly fulfilled," he added.

Fourteen prominent leaders from Jammu and Kashmir took part in the meeting.

Sources said the Prime Minister patiently heard out suggestions and inputs from all participants and expressed happiness that all participants shared their frank and honest views. It was an open discussion that revolved around building a better future for Kashmir.

The sources said the main focus of the meeting was to strengthen the democratic process.

They said the Prime Minister noted that the government was fully committed to the democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir and stressed that holding assembly elections just like the successful conduct of DDC elections is a priority.

It was discussed that elections can happen soon after delimitation and by and large most participants expressed willingness for it.

They said the Prime Minister expressed happiness on the commitment to constitution and democracy espoused by all participants and noted that even one death in Jammu and Kashmir is painful and it is a collective duty to protect our younger generation.

Sources said the Prime Minister stressed that there was a need to give opportunities to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and they will give back lots to the country.

They said development achieved by Jammu and Kashmir was discussed in detail with the implementation of many pro-people initiatives. (ANI)