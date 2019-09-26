Ram Vilas Paswan (File Photo)
Ram Vilas Paswan (File Photo)

Demand for onions will be fulfilled immediately by Centre: Paswan to States

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 22:36 IST

New Delhi [India] Sept 26 (ANI): Amid rising prices of onions across the country, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday asked the states to buy onions from Centre and asserted that their requirements would be fulfilled immediately.
"To augment onion supplies to the markets, a team of two joint secretary-level officers have been sent to Maharashtra to talk to the farmers, traders and transporters to assess the availability of onions and to persuade them to bring more onions to the market," Paswan said in a series of tweets.
The Food and Consumer Affairs Minister said that NAFED sent 10 trucks of onions to Haryana on Wednesday and another five trucks are being sent today as per their demand.
"Delhi Government has also demanded 4 trucks of onions from Saturday onwards which is being made available to them," he said.
The Minister added that other state governments which want to buy onion from the Centre can send their requirements.
"The demand for any quantity will be fulfilled immediately," he added.
Average retail price of onions has risen sharply in last few weeks as a seasonal shortage worsened following flooding in several onion-growing states prompting states and the central government to ramp up supply from government-held stocks. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 22:59 IST

AP govt revokes bauxite mining lease in Visakhapatnam district

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): The government of Andhra Pradesh has revoked bauxite mining in a total of 1521.078 hectares of forest land in the agency area of Visakhapatnam district.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 22:50 IST

Illicit liquor seized from Uttarakhand house

Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Excise department on Thursday raided a house and seized illicit liquor contained in 335 boxes.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 22:46 IST

Two oldest allies, BJP and SAD to contest Assembly polls against...

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Two of the oldest allies of the National Democratic Alliance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will contest the forthcoming Haryana Assembly polls against each other.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 22:44 IST

NHA revises health benefit packages of PM-JAY scheme

New Delhi (India), Sept 26 (ANI): The National Health Authority (NHA) has revised the health benefit packages of Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) with an aim to empanel many new private hospitals under the scheme so as to provide free treatment and quality healthcare to lakhs

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 22:42 IST

Schools to remain closed in Lucknow on Friday due to bad weather

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): The district administration on Thursday announced a holiday for schools from nursery to class 12 on Friday due to incessant rains and inclement weather here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 22:30 IST

J-K: NSA Doval reviews law and order situation, essential services

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA), Ajit Doval, who was on a one and half day visit to the Kashmir Valley, chaired a high-level meeting in Srinagar on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 22:22 IST

Karnataka: JD-S questions EC, Cong claims victory after poll...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Janata Dal-Secular and Congress, who were coalition partners in Karanataka till recently, on Thursday came out with conflicting statements over the Election Commission's decision to defer the by-polls to 15 Assembly constituencies in the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 22:06 IST

Somaiya urges EOW to register case of criminal conspiracy...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya on Thursday accused the top management of PMC Bank and HDIL of looting the bank and demanded that a case of criminal conspiracy be filed in this regard.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 21:51 IST

Jharkhand: Court awards death penalty to 3 for kidnapping,...

Bokaro (Jharkhand) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): A local court here on Thursday awarded death penalty to three convicts for kidnapping and later murdering an 11-year-old boy in 2013.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 21:44 IST

Entrepreneurs through innovation can become solution providers...

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said that through innovation Indian entrepreneurs can become solution providers to many of the challenges the country is facing today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 21:39 IST

PM Modi to address Singapore India Hackathon on Sept 30

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the second edition of the joint hackathon with Singapore -- the "Singapore India Hackathon 2019" -- at IIT Madras on September 30.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 21:39 IST

Private banks, financial institutions not facing liquidity...

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): After meeting top management of private sectors banks, NBFCs, microfinance institutions (MFIs) and small finance banks, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that she had not heard of any liquidity problem from them.

Read More
iocl