Demand for onions will be fulfilled immediately by Centre: Paswan to States

New Delhi [India] Sept 26 (ANI): Amid rising prices of onions across the country, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday asked the states to buy onions from Centre and asserted that their requirements would be fulfilled immediately.

"To augment onion supplies to the markets, a team of two joint secretary-level officers have been sent to Maharashtra to talk to the farmers, traders and transporters to assess the availability of onions and to persuade them to bring more onions to the market," Paswan said in a series of tweets.

The Food and Consumer Affairs Minister said that NAFED sent 10 trucks of onions to Haryana on Wednesday and another five trucks are being sent today as per their demand.

"Delhi Government has also demanded 4 trucks of onions from Saturday onwards which is being made available to them," he said.

The Minister added that other state governments which want to buy onion from the Centre can send their requirements.

"The demand for any quantity will be fulfilled immediately," he added.

Average retail price of onions has risen sharply in last few weeks as a seasonal shortage worsened following flooding in several onion-growing states prompting states and the central government to ramp up supply from government-held stocks. (ANI)

