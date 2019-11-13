Nayanpal Rawat (File photo)
Nayanpal Rawat (File photo)

Demanding share in Khattar cabinet, Haryana independents meet in national capital

Pragya Kaushika | Updated: Nov 12, 2019 17:09 IST

By Pragya Kaushika
New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): As the process of Haryana cabinet formation gathers steam, independent MLAs from the state met in Delhi to chalk out a strategy to ensure their representation is accommodated in the state council.
According to sources, the Khattar cabinet, that has two members as of today -- including the Chief Minister and deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala -- is likely to be expanded soon.
The sources stated that out of nine cabinet berths, two are likely to go to Jannayak Janata Party, BJP's ally in Haryana.
With the day of swearing-in approaching nearer, the independents have also met in the national capital today.
Those who met at Haryana Bhawan are Nayanpal Rawat, MLA from Prithla, Randhir Singh Gollen, MLA from Pundri, Balraj Kundu, Meham MLA, Dharampal Gonder and Sombir Sangwan from Nilokheri and Dadri, respectively. Rakesh Daultabad from Badshahpur too was expected to meet the independents.
While the MLAs maintained they had met over 'lunch' as it was pending for a long time, they did express their desire to be accommodated in the cabinet.
"It is everyone's desire to be in the cabinet. BJP will decide who will be accommodated. We were from BJP and have given support to it even after winning as independents. We have both - expectations and grievances," stated Rawat.
Speaking to ANI, Rawat maintained that independents have given unconditional support to the government and that the reason for the delay in cabinet formation can only be explained by the government.
Haryana Assembly polls were held on October 21 and results were declared on October 24. The 90-member Assembly has 40 MLAs from BJP, 10 from JJP, 31 from Congress, one MLA each from INLD and Haryana Lokhit Party, and seven independents. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:41 IST

J-K: Tourists enjoy early snowfall in Nathatop

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir), Nov 13 (ANI): As early snowfall covered Nathatop in a stunning blanket of white, the region has been witnessing a surge in tourists.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:41 IST

People of Delhi-NCR region continue to suffer as air quality...

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): As the air quality in Delhi and the NCR region entered the 'Severe' category on Wednesday morning residents of National Capital felt that they were being 'poisoned'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:28 IST

Shiv Sena's petition unlikely to be mentioned in SC today

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court today might not hear the plea filed by Shiv Sena challenging Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision of denying extra time to form the government in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:22 IST

WB: Fire breaks out at toy godown in Siliguri

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a toy godown in Siliguri on Wednesday morning.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:20 IST

Three parties will get together: NCP's Ajit Pawar on Maha govt formation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A day after President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said that the "three parties will get together".

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:04 IST

SC upholds disqualification of K'taka MLAs, allows them to...

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the decision of the then Karnataka speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to disqualify 17 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs under the anti-defection law and said that they can contest the upcoming by-elections in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:04 IST

Miscreants molest woman attack her husband in a Gurugram restaurant

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A woman was allegedly molested and her husband was attacked by miscreants in a restaurant here, police said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:02 IST

Maharashtra: NCP holds core committee meeting a day after...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A day after President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is holding a core committee meeting here to discuss the current political situation in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:58 IST

Mumbai: Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat to meet Sanjay Raut at...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, his senior Congress colleague Ashok Chavan and state party chief Balasaheb Thorat will be paying a visit to Sanjay Raut who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:46 IST

J-K: BSF, CISF recruitment rally for youth in Samba

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A recruitment rally was organised by the BSF and the CISF on Wednesday for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:45 IST

Goa: Chemical laden vessel NU SHI Nalini still stuck at the same...

Dona Paula (Goa) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The ship MT NU SHI Nalini which was stuck on a rock or soft ground in the sea near Dona Paula is still aground at the same position as was reported earlier, read an official statement.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:35 IST

Expansion of Haryana Cabinet set for tomorrow

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The expansion of Haryana Cabinet will be held at 11 am on Thursday as new ministers are expected to take oath.

Read More
iocl