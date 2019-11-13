Demanding share in Khattar cabinet, Haryana independents meet in national capital

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): As the process of Haryana cabinet formation gathers steam, independent MLAs from the state met in Delhi to chalk out a strategy to ensure their representation is accommodated in the state council.

According to sources, the Khattar cabinet, that has two members as of today -- including the Chief Minister and deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala -- is likely to be expanded soon.

The sources stated that out of nine cabinet berths, two are likely to go to Jannayak Janata Party, BJP's ally in Haryana.

With the day of swearing-in approaching nearer, the independents have also met in the national capital today.

Those who met at Haryana Bhawan are Nayanpal Rawat, MLA from Prithla, Randhir Singh Gollen, MLA from Pundri, Balraj Kundu, Meham MLA, Dharampal Gonder and Sombir Sangwan from Nilokheri and Dadri, respectively. Rakesh Daultabad from Badshahpur too was expected to meet the independents.

While the MLAs maintained they had met over 'lunch' as it was pending for a long time, they did express their desire to be accommodated in the cabinet.

"It is everyone's desire to be in the cabinet. BJP will decide who will be accommodated. We were from BJP and have given support to it even after winning as independents. We have both - expectations and grievances," stated Rawat.

Speaking to ANI, Rawat maintained that independents have given unconditional support to the government and that the reason for the delay in cabinet formation can only be explained by the government.

Haryana Assembly polls were held on October 21 and results were declared on October 24. The 90-member Assembly has 40 MLAs from BJP, 10 from JJP, 31 from Congress, one MLA each from INLD and Haryana Lokhit Party, and seven independents. (ANI)

