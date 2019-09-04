Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (File photo)
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (File photo)

Democracy entrenched itself in Maldives: LS Speaker Om Birla

ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2019 19:29 IST

Male (Maldives), September 4 (ANI): In the past few months, democracy has entrenched itself in Maldives due to inclusive development-oriented and transparent approach, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Wednesday.
His remarks came after an Indian Parliamentary Delegation called on the Speaker of Maldives Parliament (People's Majlis) Mohamed Nasheed here.
Hailing the "young and enthusiastic" Parliamentarians of Maldives, Birla invited Nasheed to visit India during the next Winter Session of Lok Sabha along with a multi-party delegation to see the functioning of India's vibrant democracy.
"The invitation was accepted," a statement from Lok Sabha secretariat said.
Birla also offered to help Maldives Parliament in drafting its legislative proposals and also in organising capacity building courses for Parliamentarians and Officials of the People's Majlis, in New Delhi and Male, to further enhance their contributions in their country's holistic development.
Recalling that both India and Maldives have shared historic ethnic, linguistic, cultural, religious and commercial links and enjoyed cordial and multi-dimensional bilateral relations, Birla hoped that the two countries would continue to work together to foster even closer engagements in future.
He congratulated Nasheed for successfully organizing the Fourth South Asian Speakers' Summit and hoped that democratic roots and parliamentary practices in Maldives would be further strengthened under his able leadership.
Birla observed that it has been an enriching experience to work together with Maldives on important global issues such as SDGs and climate change. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 20:52 IST

WB: TMC, other parties to move proposal in assembly against NRC

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and others parties, including Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist), are likely to move a proposal in West Bengal state assembly on Friday seeking NRC to not be introduced in the state, said Abdul Mannan, the Le

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 20:40 IST

NCW issues notice to Haryana Police

Haryana [India], Sept 4 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday expressed disappointment over inaction by the Haryana Police in a rape complaint filed by a 22-year-old woman.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 20:35 IST

China intruded in Arunachal, built wooden bridge, BJP MP claims

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh BJP MP, Tapir Gao, on Wednesday claimed that Chinese troops intruded into Indian territory over 60 kilometres and built a wooden bridge in Anjaw district bordering China.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 20:30 IST

Maha: Air India flights delayed due to heavy rains

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): In view of the incessant and heavy rainfall, Air India flights from Mumbai have been delayed.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 20:24 IST

K'taka: Foreign-made cigarettes worth Rs 54 lakhs seized, one arrested

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 4 (ANI): In an operation carried out by Office of the commissioner of customs, foreign-made cigarettes were seized worth Rs 54 lakhs and arrested a man here on August 29.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 20:15 IST

AgustaWestland case: Ratul Puri arrested by Enforcement Directorate

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested businessman Ratul Puri for his alleged involvement in Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 20:15 IST

Haryana: Drive against drug peddlers leads to 18 arrests in 2 weeks

Sirsa (Haryana) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): A special drive by the state police to crackdown on drug-peddlers, 65 cases were registered in last two weeks in Sirsa district alone and 81 people were arrested.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 20:10 IST

Punjab CM waives off charges for shifting of electrical lines

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): On the directives of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has exempted domestic and commercial consumers from the material and storage cost, as well as supervision charges, for shifting of 11 KV HT/LT Line

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 20:00 IST

Punjab: CM orders probe into Batala firecracker factory...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Batala firecracker factory blast that killed 19 people and left 27 injured.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 19:46 IST

Paswan bans single-use plastic products in ministriy, PSUs

New Delhi (India), September 4 (ANI): Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday announced a complete ban on the use of single-use plastic in his ministry and all its PSUs including Food Corporation of India (FCI) from September 15.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 19:43 IST

No incursions by Chinese troops in Arunachal: Army

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Indian Army on Wednesday dismissed media reports suggesting that Chinese troops had indulged incursions in Arunachal Pradesh and said that strict surveillance was being maintained by its troops in the particular region.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 19:43 IST

'Political vendetta stronger than law': Shivakumar targets govt...

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Congress leader DK Shivakumar alleged that political vendetta had superseded law as a local court sent him to nine-day custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

Read More
iocl