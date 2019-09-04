Democracy entrenched itself in Maldives: LS Speaker Om Birla

Male (Maldives), September 4 (ANI): In the past few months, democracy has entrenched itself in Maldives due to inclusive development-oriented and transparent approach, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Wednesday.

His remarks came after an Indian Parliamentary Delegation called on the Speaker of Maldives Parliament (People's Majlis) Mohamed Nasheed here.

Hailing the "young and enthusiastic" Parliamentarians of Maldives, Birla invited Nasheed to visit India during the next Winter Session of Lok Sabha along with a multi-party delegation to see the functioning of India's vibrant democracy.

"The invitation was accepted," a statement from Lok Sabha secretariat said.

Birla also offered to help Maldives Parliament in drafting its legislative proposals and also in organising capacity building courses for Parliamentarians and Officials of the People's Majlis, in New Delhi and Male, to further enhance their contributions in their country's holistic development.

Recalling that both India and Maldives have shared historic ethnic, linguistic, cultural, religious and commercial links and enjoyed cordial and multi-dimensional bilateral relations, Birla hoped that the two countries would continue to work together to foster even closer engagements in future.

He congratulated Nasheed for successfully organizing the Fourth South Asian Speakers' Summit and hoped that democratic roots and parliamentary practices in Maldives would be further strengthened under his able leadership.

Birla observed that it has been an enriching experience to work together with Maldives on important global issues such as SDGs and climate change. (ANI)

