Democracy under threat: Kharge on Pawan Khera's arrest

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 23 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge lashed out at the BJP government for allegedly "harassing" Congress leader Pawan Khera and said that the Supreme Court order is a tight slap on the government's face.

He further said that BJP is trying to eliminate freedom of speech adding that democracy is under threat.

"The BJP government tried to harass Pawan Khera. I am happy with SC's order, it's a tight slap on their face. I condemn this action by BJP. In Parliament also, we were stopped from raising issues. They are trying to eliminate freedom of speech. Democracy is under threat," said Kharge.

The Congress chief alleged that BJP wants to stop the plenary session from happening but the people of Chhattisgarh along with the government here are working towards conducting this session.

"When Congress plenary session is happening in Chhattisgarh, our leaders are being raided by ED and I-T. They (BJP) want to stop this session from happening but the people of Chhattisgarh along with the government here are working towards conducting this session," he added.

Kharge alleged that the Modi government has turned "India's democracy into a 'Hitlershahi'".

"Notice is given if the opposition raises issues in Parliament. ED raids are conducted on our leaders of Chhattisgarh before the plenary session. Today the media chairman was forcibly taken off the plane and arrested. The Modi government has turned India's democracy into a 'Hitlershahi'. We strongly condemn this dictatorship," Kharge tweeted in Hindi.

Khera was arrested by Assam Police on Thursday in Delhi.

The Dwarka court on Thursday granted interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera following the order passed by the Supreme Court.



Supreme Court said, "Till the next date of hearing, the petitioner will be released on interim bail by Dwarka court."

SC directed the Dwarka court to grant interim relief to Pawan Khera.

Earlier today, Khera said that he is "ready to fight the long battle" soon after Assam Police arrested him in the national capital.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier today Pawan Khera was stopped from boarding a plane at Delhi airport after a request was received from the Assam Police to stop him," Delhi Police said on Thursday.

Earlier, the Assam Police registered a case against the Congress leader in the Dima Hasao district.

The Congress leaders protested after Khera was stopped by Delhi Police from boarding the plane at the airport.

Delhi Police said that a request was received from Assam Police for assistance in the arrest of accused Pawan Khera in case FIR No. 19/2023, PS Dima Hasao, District Haflong, Assam.

"Based upon the same, requisite local assistance was provided and upon the requisition of Assam Police, accused Shri Pawan Khera was detained from Terminal 1 of IGI Airport and has been subsequently arrested by the IO concerned of Assam Police," a Delhi Police official told ANI.

"Necessary legal action shall follow," they added.

In a video shared on Congress's Twitter handle, Pawan Khera said that he does not know why was he deboarded.

"I don't know. I was told that your baggage has to be checked. I said I do not have any luggage except a handbag. When I came down, I was told that I cannot go, a DCP would come. We are waiting for the DCP for the last 20 minutes. I don't know why I am being stopped," he said. (ANI)

