'Democracy where people are deaf and dumb': SP's Azam Khan on Maharashtra politics

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): After rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde took oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis as the Deputy Chief Minister, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Thursday said that democracy has gone for a toss and the people are "deaf, dumb, and blind."

Azam Khan said, "What happened in Rampur, happened in Maharashtra. I don't see such politics as I am blind, can't comment on it as I am dumb, can't hear it as I am deaf. What to speak in a democracy like this, when the common people are forced to be deaf, dumb and blind. All we can do is feell sad about it."

When asked about the new Shiv Sena and BJP alliance government, he said, "We will just watch. The people responsible for the political situation in Maharashtra will be the ones answering the people."

On Thursday evening, Eknath Shinde, who led a revolt against Shiv Sena leading to the collapse of the 31-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

He was administered the oath by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took an oath as Deputy Chief Minister. After taking the oath, Shinde and Fadnavis held the first cabinet meeting of the new government in Mumbai yesterday.

Fadnavis, who was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra from 2014-19, announced at a joint press conference in Mumbai on Thursday that Eknath Shinde will be the new CM. Fadnavis also announced at the press conference that he will not be part of the government.

Later, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a tweet that Fadnavis has decided to be part of the new government in Maharashtra in the interest of the people of the state after a word from BJP chief JP Nadda and congratulated him for his decision.

He said in a tweet that Fadnavis has shown a "big heart" and the decision reflects his true dedication and attitude of service towards Maharashtra.

"On the word of BJP chief JP Nadda, Devendra Fadnavis, showing a big heart, has decided to be part of the government in the interest of Maharashtra and the people of the state. This decision reflects his true dedication and attitude of service towards Maharashtra. I congratulate him from the bottom of my heart," Amit Shah said.

Uddhav Thackeray's resignation as Chief Minister on Wednesday came days after Shinde led a rebellion with at least 39 Shiv Sena MLAs.

At a press conference with Fadnavis yesterday, Shinde said the decision taken is committed to Bal Thackeray's Hindutva and for development work in the constituencies of the 50 MLAs supporting him.

"A total of 50 MLAs are with us, including 40 MLAs from Shiv Sena...We have fought this battle so far with their help...I will not let even a scratch mar the trust that these 50 people have placed in me - let alone break that trust," Shinde said.

"The decision that we have taken is committed to Balasaheb's Hindutva and for the development work in the constituencies of our MLAs. We have 50 MLAs with us," he added.

The Shiv Sena leader further said that though BJP has 120 MLAs, Fadnavis did not take up the post of Chief Minister. (ANI)