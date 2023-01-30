"Demonstration of dynast's psychology": Union Minister thrashes Rahul Gandhi for "violating" Flag Code in Srinagar

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday lambasted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for "violating" the Flag Code by putting his own cutout overwhelming the Tricolour while unfurling the flag at Srinagar's Lal Chowk on January 29, and said that the move demonstrates the "psychology of a dynast".

Rahul Gandhi unfurled the Tricolour at Lal Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Sunday, however, the cutouts installed at the venue were seen to be higher than that of the national flag which is a violation of the flag code.

The flag code says, "no other flag or bunting shall be placed higher than or above or side by side with the National Flag".

Speaking to ANI on the issue, Chandrasekhar said, "Completely atrocious that the so-called leader of a party will hoist the National Flag but do so in total violation of the Flag Code by putting his own cutout that overwhelmed the Flag."

"In a way, it's a demonstration of the psychology of a dynast, where for him his image and picture and his name on schemes or his father's name on schemes or his grandmother's name on schemes takes precedence over National Flag & what is right for the country," the Minister added.

Chandrasekhar took on the dynastic parties and said that it is in the DNA of such parties to put oneself above even while hoisting the national flag.



"I'd be very embarrassed if I were to do things like this. But I guess, it's in the DNA of a dynastic party that even when you are hoisting the National Flag, you want to overwhelm that flag and violate the Flag Code by putting your own cutout behind the flag," he said.

Earlier today, on the day marking the culmination of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hoisted the National flag at the party office in Srinagar.

The tricolour was hoisted in the presence of party MP Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has created such a situation in Kashmir that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi could unfurl the Tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

Speaking to ANI, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said Rahul Gandhi could unfurl the Tricolour because PM Modi abrogated Art 370 in Jammu and Kashmir adding that during the Congress government, terrorism and fear prevailed in Kashmir.

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed on Friday morning from the National Highway-44, Banihal Railway station, in the UT's Ramban district. Security was tightened in the area in the wake of the recent twin blasts on the outskirts of Jammu city on January 22 which rocked a busy locality in Narwal leaving at least nine people injured.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started in Kanyakumari on September 7 concludes today on January 30 in Srinagar after covering 3,970 km, 12 states, and two Union territories. (ANI)

