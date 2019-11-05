Dushyant Chautala speaking to reporters in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Dushyant Chautala speaking to reporters in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Photo/ANI

Deputy CM Chautala calls for joint effort against air pollution

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 21:45 IST

Chandigarh [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday called for a joint effort from all states to solve the problem of air pollution.
"In Haryana, NASA images show that stubble burning is not the reason for pollution. We have requested Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar to call a joint meeting. The Supreme Court and the Center have taken cognizance. I believe that this problem would not solve if we blame each other or farmers. There should be joint efforts from all people," he told reporters here.
Toxic smog in Delhi has engulfed the national capital and its adjoining regions post-Diwali with the air quality index (AQI) docking at severe levels, putting the health of people under risk.
A public health emergency has been declared in Delhi and the odd-even road rationing scheme, aimed at tackling pollution, is currently operational from November 4 to November 15. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 21:43 IST

Tis Hazari Court clash: HC issues notice to BCI, other Bar associations

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to Bar Council of India (BCI) and other Bar associations on an application filed by Centre/Ministry of Home Affairs seeking modification of November 3 order for no coercive action against lawyers, be not applicable to subsequent

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 21:29 IST

Andhra Pradesh CM writes to PM requesting allocation of...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting allocation of Mandakini coal block, to APGENCO Thermal power plants.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 21:26 IST

Karnataka: Former Mysuru MP Vijayshankar rejoins BJP

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and district president from Mysuru, CH Vijayshankar, on Tuesday rejoined the party in the presence of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and state president Nalin Kumar Kateel at party headquarters here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 21:25 IST

Indo-French bilateral joint training exercise Shakti 2019...

Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): A bilateral joint training exercise 'Shakti-2019' between India and France is underway at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 21:21 IST

Bank fraud cases: CBI conducts searches at 187 places amounting...

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted searches at around 187 places in various states and Union Territories and has registered around 42 cases of bank frauds involving approximately Rs 7,200 crore.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 20:59 IST

Government keen to work with RBI to help people affected in real...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that "prevailing sluggishness" in the real estate sector needs to be addressed and the government is very keen on working with RBI to see how best to help the people who have been affected in the real est

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 20:48 IST

AP minister blames TDP chief Naidu for Amaravati's name missing...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Tuesday blamed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for the state capital's name missing in the new political map of India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 20:38 IST

We will form government in Maharashtra: BJP MLA

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Amid delay in the formation of a new government in Maharashtra following differences over power-sharing with Shiv Sena, BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar on Tuesday said that his party will form the government in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 20:33 IST

Amit Shah holds meeting with J-K officials

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a meeting with top officials of Jammu and Kashmir in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 20:26 IST

Tis Hazari clash: Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik...

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Tuesday appealed the cops who were staging a protest here over the Tis Hazari clash, to resume their duties.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 20:26 IST

J-K Assembly Speaker interacts with staff after reopening of...

Jammu [Jammu and Kashmir] [India], Nov 5 (ANI): With the assembly secretariat reopening in Jammu, Assembly Speaker Nirmal Singh took stock of the facilities and interacted with staff members.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 20:03 IST

CBI conducts raid at premises of businessmen in Ludhiana

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted raid at the residence of a liquor businessman in Ludhiana.

Read More
iocl