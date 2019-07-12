Haroon Yusuf (File Photo)
Haroon Yusuf (File Photo)

DERC controlled like a 'puppet' by Kejriwal, says Congress' Haroon Yusuf

ANI | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 03:56 IST

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee Working President Haroon Yusuf on Thursday said the Delhi Congress abstained from the public hearing to discuss the power tariff hike, organised by regulator Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) on Wednesday, as the "one-member DERC has become a joke" and is "controlled like a puppet" by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Yusuf said that the meeting was reduced to a shadow boxing between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP to fool the people, who were represented by the Residents' Welfare Associations, read a statement.
Yusuf said that the DERC should comprise of three members, but for the past two years, it has been functioning with just one member, who is the chairman of the power regulatory body. He said that the Delhi government has not bothered to fill the two vacant posts of members in the DERC, which shows the lack of interest of the AAP government, in the affairs of the power regulatory body, the statement added.
The Congress leader reiterated the party's demand that the hiked fixed charges should be rolled back immediately and the crores collected on this head should be either returned to power consumers or adjusted in the power bills.
Yusuf said that the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee has been demanding that Rs 5,040 crore amount collected by the power companies in fixed charges should either be returned to the consumers or no power tariff should be charged from the consumers for the next six months.
He said that the fixed charges were hiked six times more and pension funds at the rate of 3.8 per cent was illegally collected from the power consumers though according to the tripartite agreement with the power distribution companies, it was the responsibility of the DISCOMS to contribute to the pension funds.
Yusuf also said the pension funds should be rolled back and the money collected from the consumers on this head should be returned to the consumers.
When a delegation, under the leadership of DPCC president Sheila Dikshit, who was the Chief Minister of Delhi for 15 years, met Kejriwal at his residence on June 12, it had demanded that the crores collected from the power consumers on the fixed charges head should either be returned to the public, or adjusted in the power bills, the Congress leader revealed.
The DPCC delegation included Yusuf, other Working Presidents Rajesh Lilothia and Devender Yadav, former Delhi Ministers Ramakant Goswami and Kiran Walia, spokespersons Jitender Kumar Kochar and Harnam Singh. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 04:24 IST

Hyderabad police busts cricket betting racket, nabs 2

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 12 (ANI): Sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, North Zone Team, Hyderabad busted a cricket betting racket and apprehended two persons - Natwardarak, the cricket betting bookie, and Gurnale Shidramesh, cricket betting collection agent - during a raid conducted at a

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 04:23 IST

Hyderabad: Wanted criminal Soumen Banerjee held; fake documents seized

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 12 (ANI): The sleuths of Special Operations Team, Malkajgiri Zone, along with local police, apprehended one Soumen Banerjee, who is accused of cheating people under the guise of a customs officer.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 04:20 IST

22 yrs later, Kenyan MP returns to India to repay Rs 200 debt

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Jul 12 (ANI): A Member of Parliament (MP) from Kenya travelled all the way to Maharashtra's Aurangabad city just to repay a debt of Rs 200 he had taken from a grocer 22 years ago.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 04:20 IST

Noida: Rs 2 lakh fine imposed on 14 builder projects for...

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh each on 14 builder projects for violating the rules of National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 04:09 IST

International call racket busted in Rachakonda

Rachakonda (Telangana) [India], July 12 (ANI): Rachakonda Cyber Crime sleuths have arrested cyber fraudsters Kema Murali Krishna, Shakamuri Prasanna Kumar, and Mandava Swaroopnath Chowdhary in connection with a call racket.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 02:59 IST

9,500 buses to ply on Delhi roads by May 2020: Sisodia

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Delhi Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday approved the procurement of 1,000 CNG low floor buses by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 02:36 IST

Rajasthan Court allows police to reinvestigate cow smuggling...

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], July 12 (ANI): A local court in Alwar on Thursday accepted a plea by state police to conduct further investigation in a cow smuggling case against three people, including two sons of Pehlu Khan, who was lynched in 2017.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 02:36 IST

Indian Army hands over 7-year-old boy's body to Pak

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 12 (ANI): In a humanitarian gesture, the Indian Army on Thursday handed over the body of a seven-year-old boy from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Abid Ahmad Sheikh, which was recovered from Burzil Nala close to the Line of Control near Acchura village, to

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 01:41 IST

Over 1,000 new fast track courts to be set up for speedy justice

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): More than 1000 fast track courts will be set up in the country for speedy trial of cases of sexual assault on women and children, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Women and Child Development said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 01:20 IST

Encounter breaks out between Naxals, police in Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): An exchange of fire took place between Naxals and Gadchiroli Police in a remote area in Etapalli tahsil in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 01:10 IST

Cong-JD(S) alliance going strong despite efforts to destabilise:...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 12 (ANI): Amid crisis within the Congress-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that the coalition government is going strong despite efforts being made to destabilise it.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 01:07 IST

92 members participated in discussion on railways: Prahlad Joshi

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said 92 members had taken part in the marathon discussion on demands for grants of railways in the Lok Sabha.

Read More
iocl